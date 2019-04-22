



Carolyn Lee Madray Nugent,75, passed away after an extended illness on April 19, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, with her beloved family by her side.



Mrs. Nugent was born in Jesup, Georgia to the late M.L. "Buck" Madray and Ruby Buie Anderson on November 2, 1943. She spent her childhood in Jesup and was a 1961 graduate of Wayne County High School. After marrying her husband Paul Nugent on Jekyll Island on November 15, 1967, she spent most of her adult life raising her family and working as an office manager with Berkshire in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Mrs. Nugent and her husband happily retired to Brunswick in 1991.



Upon returning to the Golden Isles, Mrs. Nugent engaged in her passions for genealogy and service. She was an active member of the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church and an officer of the Brunswick Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Lanier of Glynn United Daughters of the Confederacy, Saint John Parish Chapter of the Daughters of the American Colonist, Saint Simons Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century (Charter Member), and Catharine Littlefield Green United States Daughters of the 1812 War. Mrs. Nugent also served as a board member and officer of the Oak Grove Cemetery Association. As a Brunswick Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution officer, she played a major role in the historic replanting of the Liberty Tree in Queen?s Square on Newcastle Street in Brunswick on November 10, 2016.



Preceded in death by her parents and her brother Leon Madray, Mrs. Nugent is survived by her husband of 51 years, Paul Nugent, as well as her two sons, Steven Matthis of Brantley County, Georgia and Peter (DeeAnna) Nugent of Powder Springs, Georgia; four grandchildren, Keisha (Joshua) Ward of Andalusia, Alabama, Devin M. Matthis of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Paul (Brittany) Nugent of Powder Springs, Georgia, and Johnny Nugent of Powder Springs, Georgia; and three great-grandchildren, Ragen and Sara Sherman, and Porter Nugent. Mrs. Nugent is also survived by her sister Barbara (Herman) Colligan of Newbury Park, Calif., as well as seven sistersinlaw, Diane Metts of Newberry, S.C., Mary Virgina (Harry) Clark of Brunswick, Ga., Helen Carter of Willacoochee, Ga., Dolly (Emory) Deen of Bainbridge, Georgia, Linda Nugent of St. Marys, Ga., Barbara Nugent of Pearson, Ga., Millie Frier of Fayetteville, Ga., and several nieces and nephews.



The family will host a visitation from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday, April 23, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick. A memorial service will be held at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church on 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24 with Father Timothy McKeown officiating. The private family burial at Holy Family Catholic Church in Atkinson County, Ga., will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church?s Building Fund or Hospice of the Golden Isles. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com



The Brunswick News, April 22, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019