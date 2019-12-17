|
Carolyn McBride
Carolyn "Mickey" Murray McBride was born July 29, 1927, in Glynn County. A very famous mouse was born about the same time, and when one of her brothers began calling her Mickey, the name stuck for a lifetime. Her parents were Bruce William Murray and Kate Murray.
Mickey grew up in Brunswick and on Saint Simons, and moved to Atlanta with her husband John McBride, whom she met when they were both working at the King and Prince Hotel, on Saint Simons Island. They lived in Atlanta until they retired back to their beloved island in 1980. In Atlanta, she was very active in various community organizations, and after retirement she was an enthusiastic docent for the St Simons Lighthouse. She was an avid golfer, bridge player, and tennis player. Mickey was an active member of Christ Church, Frederica.
Mickey is survived by her two daughters, Lynn McBride and her husband Ron Norton, of Charleston; by Peggy McBride and her husband David Fore, of Lakemont, Ga.; by her sister, Marie Jetton of Washington, D.C.; by her brothers Kenny Murray and his wife Mary Jane, and Herbert Murray and his wife Betty Sue, of Brunswick; and by a few members of the bridge club she was in for over 50 years, and the coffee group she attended on the island for decades.
Her husband John McBride; her brothers, Jack and Bruce Murray; her sister, Elsie Murray Havers; and her stepmother, Maude Murray, are all deceased.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Christ Church, Frederica, on St. Simons Island, with a reception to follow in the parish house.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 17, 2019
