Carolyn J. Pittman
Carolyn J. Pittman, 89, of Brunswick, died Monday at her residence.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Ken Creekmore officiating. Burial will follow the service in Chapel Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, November 27, 2019
