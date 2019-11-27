Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Burial
Following Services
Chapel Park Cemetery.
Carolyn Pittman

Carolyn Pittman Obituary
Carolyn J. Pittman

Carolyn J. Pittman, 89, of Brunswick, died Monday at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Ken Creekmore officiating. Burial will follow the service in Chapel Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, November 27, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 27, 2019
