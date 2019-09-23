|
Carolyn Lane Trull
Carolyn "Joy" Lane Trull, 76, of Jesup died Friday, September 20, 2019, after an extended illness. The Wayne County native was a member of Parkway Church of God and was a retired employee of the Stihl Chainsaw Inc. in Virginia Beach. She loved to fish and travel but mostly followed her husband, Jim wherever he was in his Navy career. Joy was predeceased by her parents, Q.Z. and Jewel Douberly Lane.
Survivors are her husband of 55 years, Jim Trull of Jesup; two sisters, Pauline Padayao and Claudine Morgan, both of Sterling; a brother, Ed (Nelma) Lane of Sterling; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with Pastor Bill Harper, Sister Rita Harper and Rev. Carlton Ring officiating. Private family burial will follow in the Odum City Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkway Church of God, P.O. Box 1122, Jesup, Ga., 31598.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.
The Brunswick News, September 23, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 23, 2019