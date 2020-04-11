Home

Carrie Lee Juliano

Carrie Lee Juliano Obituary
Carrie Lee Juliano passed away April 9, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Hilman Rhodes; and her brother, Chris Rhodes.

Carrie was a loving and devoted wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Juliano; son, Justin Juliano; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Juliano; two granddaughters, Peerson and Paislee Juliano; and sister, Cindy Von Hagel of Plano, Texas.

She will be missed but never truly gone.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 11, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 11, 2020
