Carroll Martin Jr.
Carroll Harris Martin Jr. died on Oct. 21, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born on Oct. 14, 1928, in Brunswick, Ga.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Lois Foster Martin in 1976; his parents, Leola Taylor and Carroll Harris Martin Sr.; and his sisters, Bettye Martin Victor and Janie Martin Gordon.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Hurd Martin; his children, Julie Martin Taylor (Don), Joy Martin Jones, Jeffrey Harris Martin, Timothy Carroll Martin (Tina) and Janie Martin Doroff (Matt); and by his stepchildren, David Hurd (Cindy), Randy Hurd (Omar De Sousa), Sean Hurd (Mary Jane) and Lisa Hurd. He is also survived by too many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to name.
Carroll attended Sidney Lanier Elementary School and Glynn Academy where he played football, basketball and baseball. After serving in the Marines, he received a B.S. degree in forestry from the University of Georgia.
He spent his career at Brunswick Pulp & Paper Co., where he was a director and later became President of Brunswick Pulp Land Co. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Georgia Forestry Association and Southern Forest Institute. He served as President and Chairman of the Board of American Pulpwood Association. He was also a member of the board of Coastal Bank of Georgia.
Carroll was a charter member of Brunswick Country Club and a member of Sea Island Golf Club. An avid golfer, he shot his age or below 261 times.
He has been a member of First Baptist Church of Brunswick, St. Mark's Episcopal Church and First Baptist Church of St. Simons.
The family will have a private celebration of life. Memorial contributions in Carroll's name may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles or FaithWorks Ministry.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 24, 2020