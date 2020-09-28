1/
Carroll Moye
Carroll Moye

Carroll Moye, 72, of Brunswick, died Sept. 24 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, of Brunswick; children, Carroll Moye Jr., of Hazlehurst, Cheryl Howard of Pelham, and Lisa Earp of Bainbridge; stepchildren, Damion Juman and Trudi Dominguez of Florida; daughter-in-law, Lori Moye of Hazlehurst; son-in-laws, Robert Howard of Pelham, and Pablo Dominguez of Florida; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Carroll will be fondly remembered by lots of family and friends for his keen sense of humor and great work ethics. Carroll was an avid fisherman and loved the waters of Georgia.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday at noon at First Baptist Church of Brunswick, with Dr. Winford officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 28, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Memorial service
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
