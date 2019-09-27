|
|
Carroll Palmatary
Carroll Palmatary, of St. Simons Island, a man of extreme strength and pride, who was loving, kind and loyal, passed, with his wife at his side, very peacefully at his home at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Carroll was an attorney in the community for 50 years. One of his proudest achievements was receiving a heart transplant in November of 2009, after being on the transplant list for just three days. He was one of only four people in all of the United States of America to be recertified for his pilot's license after his transplant. When our community was small and growing, Carroll Palmatary was a huge presence.
Carroll and his wife, Mari Ane would like to extend a loving thank you to Joe and Lynn McDonough, Connie and Scott Ramey, Hans Trupp, Eddie Casey, Jane and George Madray, Lelia and Buck Brumit, Renn and Sibby Grueber, David and Rhonda Lawson, Ann and Phil Beeson and Susan and Clyde Smith. A heartfelt thank you to all of the Mayo Clinic family, Stephanie Orum, Dr. Patel, Dr. Yip, Dr. Leoni, Dr. Mai, Dr. Goswami, Ginny Taylor, Dr. Hosenpud, Jill Trembley, Lynn Scruggs, Dr. Macha, Dr. Edwards and so many more, all of the 2nd, 5th, and 7th floor staff, the ICU unit, the transport staff, the ER unit, the therapy unit, including all of the medical and surgical staff at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Anita Schultz of Brooks Rehab Hospital, and much love to Dr. Issaco Montroni of Cleveland Clinic and Bologna, Italy.
Mari Ane and Carroll give thanks to our local doctors who helped with his care, and gave their support, Dr. Grubb, Dr. Tucker, Beth Respess, Dr. Krull, Dr. Easterlin, Dr. Moshner, Dr. Butler, Dr. Alan Brown, and Dr. Levy, also the staff at DaVita Parkwood and the Golden Isles Ambulance Service.
Our most humble thank you is forever extended to all, who gave to us. In our lives we are touched, life goes on, but it's the touch that matters.
Carroll is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Harrison Palmatary and Mary Gutekunst Palmatary; his two daughters, Tracey Negron and Kelly Reber; a sister, Beverly Palmatary.
Carroll has two granddaughters, Delaney and Sarah; also two special nieces, Anaka and Kastle Barber.
A service to honor Carroll will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Condolences can be made prior to the service at 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Angel Flight SE, 8864 Airport Road, Leesburg, FL 34788, angelflightse.org
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 27, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 27, 2019