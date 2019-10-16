|
Catherine Berrie
Catherine Avret Berrie, 55, passed away from injuries sustained from an accident on Friday, Oct. 4.
She was born in Decatur, Ga., and was currently residing in Brunswick, Ga. She was an accomplished stained glass artist and had worked with her husband, Gene Berrie, in B and B Enterprises, a construction company based in Glynn County.
She was an avid reader, a yard sale enthusiast and a compassionate rescuer of cats. She had been attending St. Simons Community Church at the time of her death.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Nathaniel and Elizabeth Avret and Sidney and Irene Tidwell of Macon, Ga.,; as well as beloved aunts, Sidney Milner of Winston Salem, N.C., on her mother's side, and Joyce Morgan, on her father's side.
She is survived by her parents, Dr. Edwin "Bud" and Stella Avret; her husband, Eugene Berrie; sister, Farren and wife, Kim; her nephews Eric and Cameron Irish; several aunts, including Edwina Ferguson of Athens, Ga., and Beth Martin of Spartanburg, S.C.; as well as several uncles, cousins, and her beloved children, Lacey Oliver and Crystal Garrett; grandson, Colton Garrett; and her stepchildren, Kayla, Rachel and Emma Berrie, all of Atlanta, Ga.
Her memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at St. Simons United Methodist Church.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NKGC Inc., a no-kill animal rescue group, at nokillglynncounty.org.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 10, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 16, 2019