Catherine Gurr Garrett Anderson of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Regional Medical Center with her son Al at her side. She was 98 years of age.



Born Catherine Lorene Gurr in Dooly County, Ga., on Mary 4, 1921, to the late Robert Moses and Lucy Thelma Gurr, Catherine always had fond memories of her early years on the family farm with her seven siblings before the family moved to Albany, Ga., in 1927.



Catherine married George Adrian Garrett in 1941 and the couple built successful sand, contracting, and fertilizer businesses in Albany. As busy as they were with their businesses, their lives were centered on the family, especially their sons F. Alton (Al) and Robert Adrian (Bobby) Garrett. Both family and friends were drawn to the warmth of their home where summers were spent around the backyard swimming pool.



When Adrian died, Catherine sold the family businesses and went to work with WKAK-FM and WALG-AM Radio in Albany where she became one of the most successful sales representatives in the station's history. In 1988, she married long-time family friend, J.T. "Andy" Anderson and retired so they could enjoy traveling before his death in 1994.



Catherine remained active in Albany until 2013 when she moved to Marsh's Edge and later Thrive at Frederica to be closer to her son, Al. The family wishes to thank the staff of Thrive and Cathy, Roberta, Marie and Phyllis McIver for their loving care.



Catherine is preceded in death by her husbands Adrian Garrett and Andy Anderson, her son Bobby's infant twin sister Barbra, and Bobby's wife, Charlene. She is survived by her son, Al (Susan) of St. Simons Island, her son Bobby of Tallahassee, Fla., five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 12 nephews and three nieces. A memorial service and burial will be held at Matthews Funeral Home in Albany, Ga. with visitation at 1:00 pm and service at 2:00 p.m. Remembrances may be made at their website mathewsfuneralhome.com.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, April 23, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News from Apr. 23 to May 5, 2019