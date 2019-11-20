Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Tyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Louise Tyre


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Louise Tyre Obituary
Catherine Tyre

Catherine Louise Tyre, 56, of Hortense, Ga., died on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her home in Hortense, Ga. Catherine was born on Dec. 7, 1962 to Edward and Dorothy Louise Melott in New Martinsville, West Virginia.

She is preceded in death by one daughter, Christy Blair.

She is survived by her husband Steven Tyre; three children, John Baker (Lori), Misty Parsons (Corky) and Ashley Lee (Stephen); grandchildren, Katlyn Baker, Elizabeth Baker, Brad Baker, Blaine Baker, Vicky Parsons, Autumn Parsons, Dakota Blair, Trinity Bradley, and Nicolas, Taylor, Merissa, Kirsten Lee; her great grandchild, Baby Jaxon; three brothers, Ronnie Melott, David Melott, and Jim Melott; and several nieces and nephews.

Details for a Celebration of Life will be provided by the family at a later date. Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -