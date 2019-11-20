|
Catherine Tyre
Catherine Louise Tyre, 56, of Hortense, Ga., died on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her home in Hortense, Ga. Catherine was born on Dec. 7, 1962 to Edward and Dorothy Louise Melott in New Martinsville, West Virginia.
She is preceded in death by one daughter, Christy Blair.
She is survived by her husband Steven Tyre; three children, John Baker (Lori), Misty Parsons (Corky) and Ashley Lee (Stephen); grandchildren, Katlyn Baker, Elizabeth Baker, Brad Baker, Blaine Baker, Vicky Parsons, Autumn Parsons, Dakota Blair, Trinity Bradley, and Nicolas, Taylor, Merissa, Kirsten Lee; her great grandchild, Baby Jaxon; three brothers, Ronnie Melott, David Melott, and Jim Melott; and several nieces and nephews.
Details for a Celebration of Life will be provided by the family at a later date. Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 20, 2019
