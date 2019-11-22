|
|
|
Catherine Tyre
Catherine Louise Tyre, 56, of Hortense, died Monday at her residence.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. today at Christian Renewal Church of Brunswick.
Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
The Brunswick News, November 22, 2019
