Catherine Louise Tyre

Catherine Louise Tyre Obituary
Catherine Tyre

Catherine Louise Tyre, 56, of Hortense, died Monday at her residence.

A celebration of life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. today at Christian Renewal Church of Brunswick.

Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on November 22, 2019, at Christian Renewal Church of Brunswick at 6:30 p.m.

The Brunswick News, November 22, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 22, 2019
