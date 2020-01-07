|
Cathy Dedman
Cathy P. Dedman, 68, of Brunswick, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Vincent's Medical Center, in Jacksonville, Fla.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Chris Noyes officiating.
Born Dec. 31, 1951, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Robert B. and Louise McGoogan Jr., she was a medical receptionist for Dr. Margaret Goodman, and had also worked at Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick Campus, as a medical receptionist. Mrs. Dedman was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick. She was also a graduate of Glynn Academy, Class of 1996. Cathy loved her family and friends, and enjoyed reading about interior design, gardening and jewelry making. Despite a long history of health problems, she never complained, and always kept a positive and optimistic attitude. She was also considerate of the needs of others.
Survivors include a son, Jason B. Conley of Hortense; three grandchildren, Danielle, Kelsey and Renee Conley several grandchildren; a sister, Gail M. Smith and husband Stuart of Augusta; a brother, Robert B. McGoogan III of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church, 1105 Union St., Brunswick, GA 31520.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 7, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 7, 2020