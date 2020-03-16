|
Cecil Parsons
Cecil Parker Parsons died Wednesday. Parker was born on April 11, 1926, in Dallas, Georgia, to Ludie Smith and Russell Parker Parsons.
Parker joined the United States Navy in May of 1944 and left the Navy in March of 1946. During those years he was in the Japanese War and World War II. Upon returning to Dallas, Georgia, he worked as an electrician and builder.
On Dec. 27, 1947, he joined the United States Coast Guard and retired in June of 1966. During those years, he served in the Korean War and during the Vietnam War.
After retirement, he worked at Hercules and also Sea Island as an electrician. In December 1973, he opened his own business called Par Electronics. He also opened another business selling lamps and lamp shades in Brunswick. He finally retired yet again from his businesses in July of 1986.
He was always learning new things. During his military service he took classes to be able to work on electronics specifically televisions and stereos. During the last year of service with the Coast Guard, every time he was in bay he was building his home on St. Simons. With only a little help on the fireplace and some on the plumbing, he worked with his daughter and wife to do all of the construction on the home.
Parker was an accomplished golfer, finally having his hole in one on June 26, 2007, at the age of 81.
Parker was preceded in death by his parents, his four brothers Dorsey, Paul, Kendall and Marshall and by his one sister Rita. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Chloeann Parsons of St. Simons and his daughter Sheila Davenport of Rockport, Maine, along with many nieces and nephews in the Dallas area.
A service celebrating Parker's life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Edo Miller Funeral Home in Brunswick. Entombment with military honors will follow the service at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
If lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 16, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 16, 2020