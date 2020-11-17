Sammy Neal



Cecil S. "Sammy" Neal, 62, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his residence.



Sammy was born Aug. 3, 1958, in Elberton, Ga., to Linville and Ola Mae Neal.



He is survived by his daughter, Heather Neal Mathews; his granddaughter, Channing Mathews, both of Brunswick, Ga.; his sister, Nell Crosby of Waynesville, Ga.; his brother, Johnny Neal of Salem, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; special mention to Jayme Hall and Christina Trussell, who were lovingly thought of as his daughters.



Sammy was preceded in death by brothers, James Neal, Larry Neal and Glen Neal.



Sammy loved music and playing his guitars at home and in a band. He also loved NASCAR racing.



Sammy will be missed by everyone who knew him.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 17, 2020



