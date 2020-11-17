1/1
Cecil S. "Sammy" Neal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sammy Neal

Cecil S. "Sammy" Neal, 62, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his residence.

Sammy was born Aug. 3, 1958, in Elberton, Ga., to Linville and Ola Mae Neal.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather Neal Mathews; his granddaughter, Channing Mathews, both of Brunswick, Ga.; his sister, Nell Crosby of Waynesville, Ga.; his brother, Johnny Neal of Salem, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; special mention to Jayme Hall and Christina Trussell, who were lovingly thought of as his daughters.

Sammy was preceded in death by brothers, James Neal, Larry Neal and Glen Neal.

Sammy loved music and playing his guitars at home and in a band. He also loved NASCAR racing.

Sammy will be missed by everyone who knew him.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 17, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved