Cecilia Maxwell
Cecilia Christine Self Maxwell was an Angel placed on Earth for over 35 years before she was called back to Heaven. She was born on Thursday, June 28, 1984, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Cecil Eugene Self Jr. and Susan Michaelle Gordy Hanks.
Cecilia Christine is survived by her devoted children, Emma and Mathew Maxwell of Brunswick; her mother and stepfather, Susan and Don Hanks of Conyers, Ga.; her older sister and husband, Michaelle Lee and Bobby Stephens of Ohio; her younger brother, Cecil Eugene Self III of Waskom, Texas; and stepbrothers, stepsisters, nieces, nephews, friends worldwide; and a stepmother, Cathy Self.
Christine was followed in death by her husband, Matthew Thurman Maxwell, on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Christine graduated from Keen High School, in 2001, and Le Cordon Bleu, in 2002. She loved cooking and her family. Those who knew her would say, "Christine could light up the darkest room.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, and politely requests for time and space to see the children.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Father Timothy McKeown officiating Inurnment will follow at Palmetto Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the GoFundMe account in honor of Christine and Matthew to help the Maxwell children, at www.gofundme.com).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 30, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on May 30, 2020.