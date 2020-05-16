Chad O'Quinn
After a somewhat long battle with cancer, Chad O'Quinn passed away early Sunday morning on May 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and fur babies.
Chad was born May 8, 1975, in Brunswick, to Sue Ellen and Michael Randolph O'Quinn. He was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, where he was active in the Boy Scouts of America, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Chad was a 1993 graduate of Brunswick High School, a Mason with Lodge 717 F & A.M., and a former member of College Place United Methodist Church. He was the owner of Irish Construction, and the right-hand-man for Brent Anderson of Anderson Construction Management Inc.
Chad was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, D.R. O'Quinn; father, Michael Randolph O'Quinn; and maternal grandparents, Herman W. Folsom and Adele B. Folsom.
Chad is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Hermes O'Quinn; son, Christopher Hurt; his faithful and loving fur babies that he considered his children, Maggie and Katie, Sassy, Leo and Little Bit; brother-in-law, Greg Hermes; paternal grandmother, Lena Bea O'Quinn; mother and stepfather, Sue Ellen and Harley Green; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
At Chad's request, no service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to nokillglynncounty.org, or a charity of your choice, in Chad's memory.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 16, 2020
