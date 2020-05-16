Chad O'Quinn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chad O'Quinn

After a somewhat long battle with cancer, Chad O'Quinn passed away early Sunday morning on May 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and fur babies.

Chad was born May 8, 1975, in Brunswick, to Sue Ellen and Michael Randolph O'Quinn. He was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, where he was active in the Boy Scouts of America, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Chad was a 1993 graduate of Brunswick High School, a Mason with Lodge 717 F & A.M., and a former member of College Place United Methodist Church. He was the owner of Irish Construction, and the right-hand-man for Brent Anderson of Anderson Construction Management Inc.

Chad was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, D.R. O'Quinn; father, Michael Randolph O'Quinn; and maternal grandparents, Herman W. Folsom and Adele B. Folsom.

Chad is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Hermes O'Quinn; son, Christopher Hurt; his faithful and loving fur babies that he considered his children, Maggie and Katie, Sassy, Leo and Little Bit; brother-in-law, Greg Hermes; paternal grandmother, Lena Bea O'Quinn; mother and stepfather, Sue Ellen and Harley Green; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

At Chad's request, no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to nokillglynncounty.org, or a charity of your choice, in Chad's memory.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 16, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved