Charlene Drawdy Case, 63, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday at Hospice of the Golden Isles, after a long struggle with cancer.



Charlene was born March 12, 1956, in Jesup, to James Ray and Elizabeth Coffer Drawdy. She was a 1973 graduate of Glynn Academy and attended Brunswick Junior College. Charlene attended Glyndale Baptist Church and had been employed by Kerfkore, formerly Interior Products, for 26 years, before retiring in 2016. She enjoyed the outdoors, working in her garden and yard, camping, kayaking, and antiquing. She was a troop leader and volunteer for Boy Scouts of America for 10 years, was an amazing woman and mother, always putting others first, if you knew her, you were blessed.



Funeral services to celebrate Charlene's life will be held Tuesday, 11:00am, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Ken Creekmore officiating. Burial will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Wayne County, with Bobby Evans, Ty Hume, Adam Stone, and TJ Scoggins serving as active pallbearers. The family will be receiving friends and the funeral home one hour prior to service time.



Survivors include her husband of 15 years, Phillip Case, daughters, Mary Beth Meyer of Savannah, and Melissa Williams of Brunswick, sisters, Sara Evans and Doreen Martinez (Robert), all of Mt. Peasant, and grandchildren, Austin and Andrew Meyer.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 25, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary