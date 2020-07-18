1/
Charles Albert Conner-Bischof
Charlie Bischof

Charles Albert Conner-Bischof, 20, of St. Simons Island, died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 15. Charlie was born on Dec. 20, 1999, in Snellville, Ga.

He is survived by his parents, Michael Bischof and Jacquelyn Conner; maternal grandparents, Lewis and Elizabeth "Betty Jo" Mason; paternal grandparents, Albert and Ruth Bischof; aunts and uncles, Janee and Martin Murphy, Wesley Mason, Mary Beth and Pete Larson, John and Linda McCarthy, Barbara and Billy Donaldson and many loved and cherished cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 19 at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

A private service will be held Monday at St. William Catholic Church, with interment following in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery, where he will be buried beside his beloved cousin.

Please sign Charlie's online guestbook at www.brunswickmemorialpark.com

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Charles Conner-Bischof.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 18, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
