Charles Knight
Charles Allen Knight, 71, of Blythe Island, Ga., passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Jan. 2, 1949, in Waynesville, Ga., to the late Emory L. Knight and the late Alma Rooks Knight. Charles was a former resident of Brantley County, residing in Glynn County for over 20 years. He retired from Georgia-Pacific Gypsum Division as a supervisor.
Charles had a special talent for carpentry, and could build anything for anyone. He was an avid NASCAR fan. He leaves behind a great circle of friends, and fond memories that will be cherished by all.
In addition to Charles' parents, he is preceded in death by son, Chas Knight; soulmate, Norma Cameron; two sisters, Hazel Anderson and Laverne Hardee; two brothers-in-law, Jimmie Anderson and Charles Hardee; and sister-in-law, Diane Knight.
Survivors include his children Carey D. Knight (Patricia) of Thalmann, Ga., Kimberly A. Mallard (David) of Hortense, Ga., and Tracey S. Knight (Julie) of Waynesville, Ga.; seven grandchildren, DeWayne Knight, Joshua Knight, Emory Knight, Cara Knight, Tiffany Mallard Sumner (Leslie), Dustin Mallard (Marah) and Madelynn Knight; sister, Barbara Barnes (James) of Uvalda, Ga.; two brothers, Lloyd Knight of Baxley, Ga., and Donnie Knight (Joyce) of Vidalia, Ga.; and a special friend, Diane Shadron. Charles also leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, no services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 2, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 2, 2020