Charles Brennon

Charles BrennonCharles Brennon died July 22, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.A limited graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Belleville Cemetery.A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-5 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.He is survived by his wife Anita Brennon, children Regina (Derrick) Reed, Ava DeVerger and Charles B. Brennon, Sr., siblings Ida Sullivan, Doris Scott, Abraham Brennon and Willie Brennon and other relatives.Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, July 31, 2020