Charles Brewer, Sr.
Charles "Randy" Brewer Sr., 85, of Brunswick, departed this life Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Lumber City Nursing and Rehab, in Lumber City, Ga.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Wright Culpepper officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery, with Chuck Roberts, Joe Hughes, Mike MacRae, Jacob Winters, Christopher Altman, Chad Floyd and Craig Floyd serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Born May 21, 1934, in Hazlehurst, Ga., to the late Arthur L. and Louise C. Brewer, he was a graduate of Glynn Academy. Mr. Brewer was a U.S. Army veteran, and had been a resident of Glynn County since 1956. He retired as production manager from LCP, and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Brunswick. Mr. Brewer enjoyed outdoor activities, coaching little league baseball and football and spending time with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Eudell Brewer; two grandchildren, and a brother, Arthur.
Survivors include his wife, Willie Pearl Brewer of Brunswick; five children, Bobbie Roberson (Todd) of Brantley County, Pattie Bennett (Bart) of Hortense, Charles Brewer Jr. (Tracy) of Brunswick, Rick Altman of Phoenix, Ariz., and Marlene Reynolds of Hazlehurst; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; two brothers Paul Brewer (Dale) and Billy Brewer (Waunell), all of Graham, Ga.; one sister, Betty Roberts of Aiken, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thomas and Shannon Lemmon, 183 St. Clair Drive, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, or Venmo @Shannon-Lemmon-5 or Ronald McDonald House.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 23, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 23, 2020