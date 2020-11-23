1/
Charles Carrigan
1950 - 2020
Charles Carrigan

Charles Anthony Carrigan, 69, of Brunswick, passed away Nov.11 at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

Memorial services with military honors will be held Wednesday at 12:30 pm in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Charles was born Nov. 12, 1950, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Charles and Eleanor Hanna Taylor. He had lived most of his life in Sinksburg, Maryland, living in Brunswick for the past 25 years. He was a self-employed commercial truck driver and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during Vietnam. He was very enthusiastic about life and making everyone laugh. He was very proud of his military service and was a loving husband.

Survivors include his wife, Brooke Nichole Carrigan, sons, Michael Carrigan, Charlie Carrigan, Teddy Wallace; daughters, Tammy Carrigan, Tracy Carrigan, Carla Miller; step-children, William Andrew Carrigan, Layla Tabor, and Ava Tabor; a sister, Margaret Elizabeth Carrigan; grandchildren, Blake Carrigan, Charlie Young, Shelby Fleischer, Cassie Wright, Brianna Brunson, and Cadence Carrigan; great-grandchildren, Zane Miller, Kenzli Miller, Brandon Miller, Leilani Myer, Malaki Myer, and R.J. Fleischer, Father; and mother-in-law, Drew and Debbie Tabor; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Bianca Livingston, Braden Lewis, Hayden Cordle, and Shayne Cordle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda Ramos, and granddaughter, Kaleigh Miller.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 23, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Parkway
Brunswick, GA 31525
912-264-2444
