Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Delano Wilson Sr.

Send Flowers
Charles Delano Wilson Sr. Obituary
Charles Wilson Sr.

Charles Delano Wilson Sr. died Dec. 9 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at First African Baptist Church, 101 Bull Island Road, in Everette City, Ga., with interment in the churchyard cemetery.

Public viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Brunswick Funeral Home.

The procession will leave from 147 Armstrong Ave.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, December 14, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -