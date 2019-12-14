|
|
|
Charles Wilson Sr.
Charles Delano Wilson Sr. died Dec. 9 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at First African Baptist Church, 101 Bull Island Road, in Everette City, Ga., with interment in the churchyard cemetery.
Public viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Brunswick Funeral Home.
The procession will leave from 147 Armstrong Ave.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, December 14, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 14, 2019