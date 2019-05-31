Charles Maxwell



Charles "Charlie" Edward Maxwell, 79, of Brunswick, departed this life Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his residence after a brief illness.



A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Twitty Chapel of First Baptist Church of Brunswick, with the Rev. Jim Crandall and Taylor Gordon officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be members of First Baptist Couples Class, Gideons International, Paul Blount and Allen Benner.



The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Twitty Chapel of First Baptist Church of Brunswick.



Born May 31, 1939 in Waycross, Ga., to the late Joseph Lacy and Eloise O. Maxwell, he was a graduate of the Glynn Academy Class of 1957. Mr. Maxwell attended the University of North Georgia and was a 1961 graduate of the University of Georgia Terry School of Business. Mr. Maxwell was a veteran of the United States Army 1961-1973; he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant, and was honorably discharged as Major. He served two tours, one as a combat liaison in Vietnam, and advisor to the Vietnamese Government, as well as a tour in Germany. Mr. Maxwell received a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, a Vietnam Cross of Gallantry and a RVN Campaign Medal, as well as numerous other awards for his service to his country. He had been a resident of Glynn County for most of his life, and was a member of First Baptist Church, as well as The Couples Class. Mr. Maxwell was also a member of the Gideons International and served at The Well and Manna House. He also held Bible study for several years at the Darien Detention Center and took numerous mission trips to Iran, Haiti and Brazil, and continued to support The Jubilee Kids after he was no longer able to travel. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a more AVID Georgia Bulldog fan.



Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Sara D. Maxwell of Brunswick; seven children, Barbara McClendon and husband David of Tampa, Fla., Steve Maxwell of Brantley County, Janet Miller of Brunswick and Kimberly Maxwell of Austin, Texas, Rick Bind and wife Tina of Eagle, Wis., Kent Binder and wife Sherry of Wheaton, Ill., and Renee Soule of Orlando, Fla.; two grandchildren, Tyler Miller (Reagan Burgess) and Austin Miller of Brunswick; a great-grandson, Rhett Allen Miller; a brother Joseph Warren Maxwell and wife Latrelle of Waycross; and several nieces and nephews.



