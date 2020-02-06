|
|
Charles Summerville
Charles Edward Summerville Sr., 83, of Brunswick, departed this life Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at his residence.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born Dec. 27, 1936, in Wilson, N.C., to the late Elmer and Agnes P. Summerville, he was a retired beater engineer on No. 3 machine with Georgia Pacific and had lived most of his life in Glynn County. Mr. Summerville was a former member of the Georgia National Guard. He was an avid fisherman and crabber and also enjoyed gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Louise Miller Summerville; two brothers, Tommy and Tim Summerville; and three sisters, Edna Wainwright, Janie Collins and Edith Smiley.
Survivors include his children, Charles E. Summerville Jr. and wife Karen of Brunswick, Willie Don Summerville and Laura of Camden County and Susan Marie Harper of Brunswick; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ethel McQueen of Brunswick
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 6, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 6, 2020