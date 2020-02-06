Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Charles Edward Summerville Sr.

Charles Edward Summerville Sr. Obituary
Charles Summerville

Charles Edward Summerville Sr., 83, of Brunswick, departed this life Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at his residence.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Born Dec. 27, 1936, in Wilson, N.C., to the late Elmer and Agnes P. Summerville, he was a retired beater engineer on No. 3 machine with Georgia Pacific and had lived most of his life in Glynn County. Mr. Summerville was a former member of the Georgia National Guard. He was an avid fisherman and crabber and also enjoyed gardening.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Louise Miller Summerville; two brothers, Tommy and Tim Summerville; and three sisters, Edna Wainwright, Janie Collins and Edith Smiley.

Survivors include his children, Charles E. Summerville Jr. and wife Karen of Brunswick, Willie Don Summerville and Laura of Camden County and Susan Marie Harper of Brunswick; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ethel McQueen of Brunswick

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 6, 2020

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 6, 2020
