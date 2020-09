Charles Moses Jr.Charles Eric Moses, Jr, 34, of Brunswick, died Sept. 19 at Southeast Georgia Health System.The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, in Brunswick.The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. today at Martin Funeral Home, 2005 "G" St.Martin Funeral Home, www.martinsfuneralhomellc.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, September 25, 2020