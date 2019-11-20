|
Charles Clark
Charles Frazier Clark, 82, of Darien, Ga., died Nov. 18, 2019, of complications from a stroke. Born April 7, 1937, he was the son of Lula Bell Frazier Clark and Richard Sanford Clark of Brownsville and Memphis, Tenn. He attended Brownsville High School and graduated from Memphis Central High School in 1955. He earned a bachelor's degree in music education at Northeast Louisiana State College (now the University of Northeast Louisiana) and a master's degree at George Peabody Teachers College (now part of Vanderbilt University). He taught in public schools in Natchez, Miss., Louisville, Ky., and Jefferson City, Tenn., before returning home to Memphis to become band director at Westwood High School. In 1971 he switched from the band program to the orchestra program, and after teaching strings in several Memphis schools over two more decades, he ended his teaching career as orchestra director for the Overton High School for the Performing Arts.
A lifelong performer, Charles played viola with the Jackson (Tenn.) Symphony, the Germantown Community Orchestra and many other small orchestras in Tennessee and, after retirement, Florida. In 2012, he was named to the prestigious Hall of Fame of the West Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association, which he served faithfully as secretary-treasurer for many years. For a decade he directed the pit orchestra for numerous musicals at Theatre Memphis, and after retiring, he served as the orchestra conductor at Rhodes College.
Charles was a deacon at Evergreen Presbyterian Church and served several times as interim choir director. He loved to cook and was for a brief time the owner of Fascinating Foods catering company in Memphis. For 25 years he was married to Diane McCullough Clark, also of Memphis.
He is survived by his husband of seventeen years, Don Sambursky, of Darien, and by several cousins: Carolyn Hall of Nashville, Tenn., Max Frazier (Betty) of Sardis, Miss., Gerald Harper (Marie) of Moneta, Va., and Betty Eubank of Memphis. Memorials may be made to the Memphis Youth Symphony or to a .
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 20, 2019