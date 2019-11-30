Home

Charles Lawson "Chuck" Ricks II

Charles Lawson "Chuck" Ricks II Obituary
Chuck Ricks

Charles Lawson "Chuck" Ricks II, of Ivey, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

The funeral service will be conducted at noon Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Lakeside United Methodist Church, in Brunswick, Ga., with Dr. Dennis Stalvey officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery in Brunswick, GA.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour at Lakeside United Methodist Church, in Brunswick. Ga.

Chuck Ricks was a native of Huntington, W.Va. He was predeceased by his brother, Wesley Ricks; and his grandparents, William F. and Margaret D. Ricks and Lee Roy and Ada Plybon.

Mr. Ricks was a graduate of Southland Academy in Americus. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served 22 years, and serving during Desert Storm. Mr. Ricks graduated from Georgia Southern University of a Bachelor or Science degree. He was a construction manager for Jones Morgan LLC, in Jesup, and had lived in Jesup for approximately 10 years, before moving to Ivey, Ga., about a year ago.

Survivors include parents, the Rev. Charles and Nuuanu Ricks of Huntington, W.Va.; and his sister; Melinda (Shane) Gray of Jones County. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to or the Shiner's Children's Hospital.

You may view and sign the online guestbook at www.whitecolumnsfh.net.

Williams-White Columns of Gordon is in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 30, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 30, 2019
