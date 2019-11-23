|
|
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
|
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church
|
Charles Lynn Almond
1949 - 2019
|
|
|
Charles Almond
Charles Lynn Almond, beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away peacefully at Houston Methodist Hospital with his family by his side on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
He had just celebrated his 70th birthday on Sept. 30. Charlie, as he was fondly known by family and his many friends, was born in Cleveland, Tenn., on the Sept. 30, 1949, the only son and youngest child of Harold Cox Almond and Ruthanna Stratton Almond.
Charlie spent an idyllic childhood growing up in Cleveland, Tenn. Showing his leadership skills early on, Charlie was in the first ever 10th, 11th and 12th grades of Cleveland High School and graduated as valedictorian of the Class of 1967. Charlie then set off to Nashville to attend Vanderbilt University in the new sports car his father had bought to drive himself, only to turn the keys over to Charlie as he prepared to leave for college. It was this same generosity and love of family that ultimately became Charlie's legacy.
Charlie graduated from Vanderbilt University, Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa in 1971. He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He earned his law degree from Vanderbilt Law School in 1974, where he was Order of the Coif and managing editor of the Vanderbilt Law Review.
Charlie moved to Houston, Texas, in 1974 to begin his practice of law as an associate at Vinson & Elkins. He was admitted to the partnership on the Oct. 1, 1981. As he specialized in federal income tax matters, in particular federal income tax matters relating to state and local government bonds and public finance, Charlie obtained national recognition for his vast expertise. In 1984, Charlie moved to the Washington D.C., office of Vinson & Elkins, where he dealt extensively with Congressional, Treasury and Internal Revenue personnel on both technical and tax policy issues relating to public finance.
The Washington years, from 1984 to early 1997, were very special years, both professionally and personally for Charlie, as he deepened his already extensive relationships with many legislative, executive, and public finance professionals throughout the country. The stories and memories from this time will bring smiles to all who knew him for years to come.
Charlie then returned to the Houston office of Vinson & Elkins, where he continued his public finance tax practice until retiring in December 2011. Charlie joined Bracewell LLP as a partner in the Public Finance section in January 2012. He became Of Counsel in January 2017 and retired in August 2019. Over the course of Charlie's 45-year career, he developed many lifelong friendships with his partners and associates, many of whom honored Charlie at his retirement party in September 2019.
He was past Committee Chair of the American Bar Association, Section of Taxation, Committee on Tax-Exempt Financing. He was also a past board member of the National Association of Bond Lawyers, a past chair of the Bond Attorneys Workshop, and a member of the American College of Bond Counsel. In addition, Charlie was recognized in Woodward/White Inc., Best Lawyers, from 2005 through 2018.
Charlie was a longtime and active member of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church. His faith was deep and abiding, and a constant source of strength and guidance. A devoted golfer who experienced the thrill of a hole-in-one, Charlie was most proud of winning the J.L. Worsham Memorial Tournament at Houston Country Club with his golf partner and dear friend, Fisher Trigg.
Charlie was a member of Houston Country Club, Sea Island Club and The 116 Club. Charlie started going to University of Tennessee football games as a child, and he continued this family tradition and remained a loyal Volunteer despite spending seven years at Vanderbilt.
Charlie was always the life of the party, and you could tell a joke was coming when he got that twinkle in his eye. During his brief retirement, when he wasn't on the golf course at Houston Country Club or Sea Island, Charlie could often be found at the Woodway and Augusta Starbucks with a book in hand. He made friends wherever he went, and he was a trusted advisor to many.
Charlie's greatest source of pride and joy were his three children.
Preceded in death by his parents, Charlie is survived by his wife of 33 years, Margaret "Peggy" Stein Almond of Houston, Texas and St. Simons Island, Georgia; son, Alexander Gilmer Almond of Houston, Texas; daughter, Lauren Alaine Almond Bickel and her husband Louis Bickel Jr., of Dallas, Texas; and daughter, Heather Stratton Almond of New York, New York. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Laurie, Margaret and Louis Bickel III, all of Dallas, Texas. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Ann Almond Pope of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family during a visitation from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive, in Houston.
A memorial service, celebrating Charles' life, is to be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday Nov. 25, 2019, in the sanctuary of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive, in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception and celebration of life at a venue to be announced during the service.
Prior to the memorial service, the family will gather for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, the family suggests contributions in memory of Charles Lynn Almond be directed to the Houston Country Club Employee Scholarship Fund, One Potomac Drive, Houston, TX 77057; Employee Children's Scholarship Fund, Sea Island Foundation, Attn. Frankie Strother, P.O. Box 30351, Sea Island, GA, 31561, or the .
Please visit Charles' online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com were memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 23, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 23, 2019