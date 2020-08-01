Charles CampbellCharles Michael Campbell, 68, of White Oak, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles after an extended illness.He was the oldest son of Charles Campbell and Florence Henderson, who preceded him in death. A 1969 graduate of Glynn Academy, he became a member of the U.S. Army from June 1969 until January 1974 as a radio and electronics technician and paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne, in Fort Bragg, N.C. He later deployed to Phu Bai, Vietnam, with the 101st Airborne. After his military service, he was employed as a mechanical draftsman/designer engineer specializing in wiring mechanical diagrams, HVAC systems, magnetic tape assembly and other new product designs in plastics and metals in cities throughout Alabama and Georgia. He loved sailing, hunting, fishing, sci-fi movies and games.Charles is survived by three sons, Jason Key of Oklahoma, Jeffery Campbell (Kayt) of Michigan, and Shea Campbell (Kimberly) of Tennessee; grandchildren, Jason Jr., Joshua, Jaxon, Levi, Layla, Tessa, Breena and Kinsley; sisters, Donna McDaniel (Terry), Nancy Boyne (Bob), Cindy Vachon (Wayne), Charlene Kell (Joe), Brenda Vashaw (Dan); and 12 nieces and nephews.Many humble thanks to the DaVita Dialysis Center, the outstanding professionals at the Augusta Veterans Administration, Doctors/Nurses Warriors in Brunswick and Hospice of the Golden Isles. Any remembrance may be made to any of these organizations.A private memorial service was held to celebrate his memory.Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to handle the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, August 1, 2020