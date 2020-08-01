1/
Charles Michael Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Campbell

Charles Michael Campbell, 68, of White Oak, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles after an extended illness.

He was the oldest son of Charles Campbell and Florence Henderson, who preceded him in death. A 1969 graduate of Glynn Academy, he became a member of the U.S. Army from June 1969 until January 1974 as a radio and electronics technician and paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne, in Fort Bragg, N.C. He later deployed to Phu Bai, Vietnam, with the 101st Airborne. After his military service, he was employed as a mechanical draftsman/designer engineer specializing in wiring mechanical diagrams, HVAC systems, magnetic tape assembly and other new product designs in plastics and metals in cities throughout Alabama and Georgia. He loved sailing, hunting, fishing, sci-fi movies and games.

Charles is survived by three sons, Jason Key of Oklahoma, Jeffery Campbell (Kayt) of Michigan, and Shea Campbell (Kimberly) of Tennessee; grandchildren, Jason Jr., Joshua, Jaxon, Levi, Layla, Tessa, Breena and Kinsley; sisters, Donna McDaniel (Terry), Nancy Boyne (Bob), Cindy Vachon (Wayne), Charlene Kell (Joe), Brenda Vashaw (Dan); and 12 nieces and nephews.

Many humble thanks to the DaVita Dialysis Center, the outstanding professionals at the Augusta Veterans Administration, Doctors/Nurses Warriors in Brunswick and Hospice of the Golden Isles. Any remembrance may be made to any of these organizations.

A private memorial service was held to celebrate his memory.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to handle the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 1, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home Golden Isles Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved