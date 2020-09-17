1/
Charles Michael Nix
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Nix

Charles Michael Nix, 42, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

Charles was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga., born Nov. 19, 1977, to Deborah Bell Nix and Edward Mark Nix. He spent most of his time sitting around listening to all kinds of music, which he loved. Charles loved spending time with his family and attended Brunswick High School.

Charles is survived by his mother, Deborah Bell Nix; sister, Natasha Aboko-Cole (husband, William); maternal grandmother, Mary Woodard; and paternal grandmother, Anita Nix; and several nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Charles was preceded in death by his father, Edward Mark Nix; maternal grandfather, John Woodard; and paternal grandfather, Edward Nix.

The funeral service is to be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick, where the Rev. M.L. Ricks is to officiate. Interment will be held at a later date in Chapel Park Cemetery. Face masks are required and social-distancing protocols will be observed.

Serving as pallbearers are Tim Ryals, Joseph Durance, Mike Nix, Mike Rhyms, Lance Mitchum and Adam Stone.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Nix family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 17, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved