Charles Nix
Charles Michael Nix, 42, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
Charles was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga., born Nov. 19, 1977, to Deborah Bell Nix and Edward Mark Nix. He spent most of his time sitting around listening to all kinds of music, which he loved. Charles loved spending time with his family and attended Brunswick High School.
Charles is survived by his mother, Deborah Bell Nix; sister, Natasha Aboko-Cole (husband, William); maternal grandmother, Mary Woodard; and paternal grandmother, Anita Nix; and several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, Edward Mark Nix; maternal grandfather, John Woodard; and paternal grandfather, Edward Nix.
The funeral service is to be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick, where the Rev. M.L. Ricks is to officiate. Interment will be held at a later date in Chapel Park Cemetery. Face masks are required and social-distancing protocols will be observed.
Serving as pallbearers are Tim Ryals, Joseph Durance, Mike Nix, Mike Rhyms, Lance Mitchum and Adam Stone.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com
for the Nix family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 17, 2020