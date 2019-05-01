Charles Proudfoot Sr.



Charles Richard "Doc" Proudfoot Sr., 82, of the Mount Pleasant Community, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, under the care of Heartland Hospice after an extended illness.



The McIntosh County native had lived most of his life in Wayne County, and was a member of Akin Memorial United Methodist Church. He worked for Seaboard Construction for 25 years before forming his company, South Georgia Site Prep for the past 32 years. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and camping. Doc was predeceased by his brothers, Martin and Stewart Proudfoot.



Survivors are his wife of 59 years, Shirley Ross Proudfoot of the Mount Pleasant community; daughter, Shirley "Shirl" (Sammy) Shirah of Darien; son, Ricky (Ginger) Proudfoot of the Mount Pleasant community; and three grandchildren, Richie and Rebecca Proudfoot and Joshua Sumner.



The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Akin Memorial United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Rick Turner officiating. Interment will follow in Akin Cemetery.



Active pallbearers will be Robert and Owen Greene, Richard and Trent Wells, Harry Proudfoot and Mike Cannon. Honorary pallbearers will be his fellow church members of Akin Memorial UMC.



Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.



Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home, of Jesup, is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 1, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 1, 2019