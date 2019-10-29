|
Charles Batten
Charles Robert Batten, 49, of Atlanta, and formerly of Brunswick, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 7, 2019, while doing what he loved - camping.
Survivors include his mother, Deborah Gelormion Smith (Douglas Smith); grandmother, Vera Gallo; partner, Jeff Padgett; sister, Dana Moitoret Cargile (Kenneth Cargile); two nieces, Kelsie Kaszas and Kylie Kaszas; nephew, Konner Cargile; and a host of other family members.
Charles was a 1988 graduate of Brunswick High School, and loved to camp and travel.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Hutcheson Plantation, 3728 Ga. Highway 99, Brunswick, GA 31523, with a reception to follow.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 24, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 29, 2019