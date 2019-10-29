Home

Charles Robert Batten

Charles Robert Batten Obituary
Charles Batten

Charles Robert Batten, 49, of Atlanta, and formerly of Brunswick, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 7, 2019, while doing what he loved - camping.

Survivors include his mother, Deborah Gelormion Smith (Douglas Smith); grandmother, Vera Gallo; partner, Jeff Padgett; sister, Dana Moitoret Cargile (Kenneth Cargile); two nieces, Kelsie Kaszas and Kylie Kaszas; nephew, Konner Cargile; and a host of other family members.

Charles was a 1988 graduate of Brunswick High School, and loved to camp and travel.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Hutcheson Plantation, 3728 Ga. Highway 99, Brunswick, GA 31523, with a reception to follow.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 24, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 29, 2019
