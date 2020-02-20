|
|
Charles Ryles
Charles Robin Ryles, 37, of Dawsonville, Ga., and formerly of Savannah, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Known to his family as "Little Robin," he was a loving son, fianc and friend who cheered on the Georgia Bulldogs with gusto, spoiled his pups, Bella and Dawson, cooked gourmet meals for those he loved and relished every opportunity to spend quality time with his family.
Robin is survived by his loving fianc e, Debbie Faith McEwen, of Dawsonville; his adoptive mother, LaRose Ryles of Brunswick (formerly of Savannah); his biological father, Charles Robin Rhodes and wife, Pennie, of Stafford, Va.; his step-siblings Sheila R. Ford, Susan D. Lingenfelser and George Thomas Ryles III of Savannah; his uncle, James Ross Rhodes, of Brunswick, many cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death six days prior by his adoptive father, George Thomas Ryles Jr., who together with LaRose, raised him from the age of 3. He was also very fond of his maternal grandmother, Janie C. Stokes, of Oliver, Ga., who passed when he was 14 years old.
Robin was employed with Parmenter LLC in Atlanta as an engineer at the time of his passing.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, Ga., with the Rev. Dr. Wright Culpepper officiating.
The family will receive friends at a reception immediately following the service in the fellowship hall of the church, where light appetizers and beverages will be served. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be left online at www.beardenfuneralhome.com
Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 20, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 20, 2020