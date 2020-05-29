Charles Robinson
Charles Robinson, formerly of Brunswick, passed away on May 20, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Patricia Brown Robinson; father of Charles E. Robinson and Nakia Smith (Corey); grandfather of C. Noland, Cameron and Carter; and brother of Elouise Agee (Larry) and Shirley Hamilton.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and Government Printing Office work colleagues.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 29, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on May 29, 2020.