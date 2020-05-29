Charles Robinson
Charles Robinson, formerly of Brunswick, passed away on May 20, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Patricia Brown Robinson; father of Charles E. Robinson and Nakia Smith (Corey); grandfather of C. Noland, Cameron and Carter; and brother of Elouise Agee (Larry) and Shirley Hamilton.

He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and Government Printing Office work colleagues.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 29, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

16 entries
May 27, 2020
Nakia, my heart is saddened by your loss. I hope that you find peace in knowing that your cherished memories will forever sit in your heart.
Adora Clark
May 26, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of Charlie. I met him many years ago and immediately liked him. At that time we were apprentices although working for different employers. Had the pleasure of getting to know him when I went to the GPO in 1975. I will always remember his friendly smile and laughter. My condolences to his family God Bless him.
Terry Collins
May 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 25, 2020
Charlie and I were apprentices at National Pub during the early 60s. We used to always talk about the "good old days" of hot-metal composition. Charlie was one of my favorite people and I shall miss him greatly when we gather at Rip's. He was truly a great gentleman. RIP, my friend.
Jeff Bridges
May 25, 2020
Sorry to hear of Charlie's passing. Worked with him many years. A fine gentleman and craftsman. My condolences to you and your family. We pray God gives you strength to get through this time.
George Echino
May 24, 2020
So sorry to hear about Charlie's passing. Worked with him for many years in the GPO proofroom.
WILLIAM Antkowiak
May 24, 2020
My prayers go out to the Robinson family. I worked with Charlie at GPO and lived close to him in Pinefield in Waldorf. Heaven just got a good man. Was glad to know you Charlie.
Ken Puzey
May 24, 2020
Nakia, please know that we are thinking of you and your family at this time. We are sending much love and many hugs. I'm also praying that you are blessed with strength through this time. Please know that you can call me for anything.
Dawn Atkinson
May 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Charlies passingI know how it feels to loose a husband❤God be with u and ur family
Kathleen Savoy-Cave
Friend
May 24, 2020
I knew Charlie when we were working together at GPO. He was a fantastic person and we were friends. Sorry I lost track but my heart goes out to his family. Sorry for your loss.
MELVYN CALL
May 24, 2020
Great personality always a joy to be around.
mary s williams
Friend
May 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss, praying for your strength. Mary. Shauna. Jamal. CHRISTIAN
mary, shauna, jamal. Christian. Cairo williams
May 24, 2020
I worked with Charles and knew him for many years. My condolences go out to his family, he will be missed my many, he was a wonderful human being.
Ben Lopez
May 24, 2020
To the Entire Robinson Family,
My heart was so heavy to hear of the transitioning of your loved one, having just very recently found myself sitting in the seat where you now find yourselves, I would like to share these words with you, Weeping may endure for a night, but joy does come in the morning, Remember that although this time may be a day of sadness and of hurt that the Lord makes NO mistakes, and lastly that to be absent from the body truly means to be present with the Lord. My most sincere and heartfelt condolences are shared with you at this time. Mr. Charles Robinson will truly be missed. Blessings to you all.
Robyn Poe
May 24, 2020
Robinson Family,

I can't imagine what you must be feeling right now, but I want you to know that we are just a phone call away. My heartfelt condolences.

The Jacobs
Steven Jacobs
May 24, 2020
Sending love and a million hugs to Nakia, Emile, and Mrs. Rob. I'm praying for your peace, strength, and your hearts during this difficult time. Mr. Robinson was a legend and left his legacy within each of you. Weeping may endure for a night or many nights but joy WILL come in the morning. We love you all so much.
Tia Carver
