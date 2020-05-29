To the Entire Robinson Family,

My heart was so heavy to hear of the transitioning of your loved one, having just very recently found myself sitting in the seat where you now find yourselves, I would like to share these words with you, Weeping may endure for a night, but joy does come in the morning, Remember that although this time may be a day of sadness and of hurt that the Lord makes NO mistakes, and lastly that to be absent from the body truly means to be present with the Lord. My most sincere and heartfelt condolences are shared with you at this time. Mr. Charles Robinson will truly be missed. Blessings to you all.

Robyn Poe