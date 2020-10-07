1/1
Charles Ronald "Ron" McSwiney
1943 - 2020
Ron McSwiney

Charles Ronald "Ron" McSwiney passed away peacefully in his sleep Sept. 11, 2020 at his home at Marsh's Edge on St. Simons Island, Ga., at the age of 77.

Born April 23, 1943 in Nashville, Tenn., Ron was the son of James W. McSwiney and Jewell Bellar McSwiney. The family moved to Brunswick, Ga., in 1945 and then to Dayton, Ohio, in 1955. He graduated from the Taft School in Watertown, Conn. (1961) and received his bachelor's degree in economics from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio (1965). Ron graduated from law school at the University of Cincinnati (1968), beginning his legal career as an associate with Smith & Schnacke in Dayton, Ohio, where he became a partner (1974-1984) and managing partner (1984-1989).

Ron married Jane Ellen Detrick Bachman on Jan. 2, 1970. They celebrated their 50th anniversary this past January. They enjoyed family and friends during the times they lived in Dayton, Ohio, Columbus, Ohio, Naples, Fla., Harbor Springs, Mich., and St. Simons Island, Ga., as well as a year in Washington, D.C., when Ron was a Presidential Interchange Executive at the EPA under the Nixon Administration.

During his time in Dayton, Ron was very active in the community as President of the Board of Trustees of the Dayton Ballet Association; Trustee of Dayton Performing Arts Fund; Secretary of the Board of Trustees of Arts Center; and founding member of the Board of Trustees of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. He was Chairman of the Board of Wright State University Foundation Inc. (1990-1992).

Ron moved from the law firm to the role of corporate counsel for Danis Corporation, spending 10 years in business as an entrepreneur contributing to the development of several small businesses in the Dayton area.

A very rewarding period of his career followed when Ron and Jane moved to Naples, Fla., to be near Jane's parents. He joined Youth Haven as Director of Development (2001), became CEO (2006) and retired from there in 2011. Ron was gratified to work with Laverne Gaynor at this nonprofit organization that helped abused and abandoned children and families.

After his retirement, Ron and Jane moved to St. Simons Island, Ga., to be near his family, back to the area where he had grown up and always considered to be home.

Ron was predeceased by his parents (Jewell and James McSwiney); Jane's parents (Ruth and David Detrick); and his cousins Ben, James and Jeff McSwiney.

Survivors include Ron's loving wife, Jane, of St. Simons Island, Ga.; and his sister, Margaret Ann McSwiney Hutchinson, of Sea Island, Ga. Ron is also survived by Margaret's two sons, Richard (Lesley) Hutchinson of Atlanta and their two sons, Will and Alec, and Scott (Emily Lockwood) Hutchinson of Denver, Colo., and their two daughters, Audrey and Hattie.

Ron is also survived by Jane's brother, Thomas (Judith) Detrick and their two sons, David Sr. (Elizabeth) and Steven (Rebecca), all of Irvine, Calif. David Sr. and Elizabeth's children are, Lauren (Jeff Montoya), Megan and David Jr. Lauren and Jeff's children are Delaney, Matthew and Eleanor, all of Gilbert, Ariz.

He is also survived by dear cousins, Charlie Goodwin (Kathleen), Sue McSwiney, Carol McSwiney, Jim McSwiney (Ellen), Larry McSwiney (Susan), Pam McSwiney Meifert (Steve), Linda McSwiney, Gary McSwiney (Yong), Jodi McSwiney, Sally Maulsby (David), Mary Quick (Michael), John Hadeler (Aileen) and Martha Hadeler (John Overaker).

His family is grateful to those who took such loving care of Ron. These included Trinette Mitchell, Christena Warren, Linda Clark, Donald Banks, Lue Mack and the entire staff at Marsh's Edge.

Contributions in Ron's memory may be made to the St. Simons Land Trust (https://sslt.org, 1810 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, 912-638-9109.

The family expects to have a service at a later date.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, GA , 912-265-3636, will be handling all arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 7, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
