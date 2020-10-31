Charles Scouten
Charles G. Scouten died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Central DuPage Hospital on Oct. 19, 2020, at the age of 79.
Charles was born on Nov. 21, 1940, in Atlanta, Ga. He was the son of Josephine and William Scouten. He resided in Brunswick, Ga., until December 1964, when he married Karen Nelson and moved to Athens, Ga. Karen and Charles welcomed two wonderful sons, on Oct. 28, 1967, and Feb. 27, 1970, respectively.
Charles was predeceased by his mother, Josephine Scouten; and his father, William W. Scouten.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Scouten (n e Nelson); his children, William T. Scouten M.D. (Carrie) and Paul N. Scouten (Katherine); his daughter-in-law, Sarah Scouten, his granddaughter, Erin L. Scouten; his five grandsons, Jack T. Scouten, Samuel E. Scouten, Tyler N. Scouten, Graham Neville and Cody Neville; one great-grandson; his sisters, Judith S. Robertson and Dana S. Myers; and numerous other relatives.
Charles was a chemist and physicist with more than 40 years of industrial experience. After earning a B.S. in Chemistry (University of Georgia, 1968) and Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry (Purdue University, 1975), he held research positions at Xerox, Exxon, Amoco and BP. His education not only paved the way for his impressive career, but also more than 100 presentations, reports, publications and patents.
He was a man of great faith, always actively involved in the church. After moving to Warrenville, Ill., he and Karen joined the congregation at the First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton. Since 1989, they both have been actively involved in the life of the church.
Charles was a faithful husband, loving father, devoted grandfather and delightful friend. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.
A service of witness to the resurrection in celebration of the life of Charles Scouten will be held virtually at 2 p.m. (CST) Sunday, Nov. 1 athttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQp1C7mNLAs
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Charles' honor may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton by mail or online at www.firstpreswheaton.org/onlinegiving
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 31, 2020