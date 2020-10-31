1/1
Charles Scouten
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Scouten

Charles G. Scouten died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Central DuPage Hospital on Oct. 19, 2020, at the age of 79.

Charles was born on Nov. 21, 1940, in Atlanta, Ga. He was the son of Josephine and William Scouten. He resided in Brunswick, Ga., until December 1964, when he married Karen Nelson and moved to Athens, Ga. Karen and Charles welcomed two wonderful sons, on Oct. 28, 1967, and Feb. 27, 1970, respectively.

Charles was predeceased by his mother, Josephine Scouten; and his father, William W. Scouten.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Scouten (n e Nelson); his children, William T. Scouten M.D. (Carrie) and Paul N. Scouten (Katherine); his daughter-in-law, Sarah Scouten, his granddaughter, Erin L. Scouten; his five grandsons, Jack T. Scouten, Samuel E. Scouten, Tyler N. Scouten, Graham Neville and Cody Neville; one great-grandson; his sisters, Judith S. Robertson and Dana S. Myers; and numerous other relatives.

Charles was a chemist and physicist with more than 40 years of industrial experience. After earning a B.S. in Chemistry (University of Georgia, 1968) and Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry (Purdue University, 1975), he held research positions at Xerox, Exxon, Amoco and BP. His education not only paved the way for his impressive career, but also more than 100 presentations, reports, publications and patents.

He was a man of great faith, always actively involved in the church. After moving to Warrenville, Ill., he and Karen joined the congregation at the First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton. Since 1989, they both have been actively involved in the life of the church.

Charles was a faithful husband, loving father, devoted grandfather and delightful friend. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.

A service of witness to the resurrection in celebration of the life of Charles Scouten will be held virtually at 2 p.m. (CST) Sunday, Nov. 1 at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQp1C7mNLAs

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Charles' honor may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton by mail or online at www.firstpreswheaton.org/onlinegiving

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 31, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved