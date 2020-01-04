|
Charles E. Smith
Charles E. "Charlie" Smith, 77, of Brunswick, passed away in the late evening hours of Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
Mr. Smith was born Aug. 24, 1942, in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Otis and Evelyn Smith.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Faye Smith of Brunswick; his son Charlie (Angela) Smith of Greer S.C.; his daughter, Pamela (Smith) Crosby of St. Simons Island, Ga.; and his grandchildren, Sarah Crosby, Drake Smith and Brooke Crosby.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
The Brunswick News, January 4, 2020
