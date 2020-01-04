Home

Coastal Camden Funeral Home
935 E King St
Kingsland, GA 31548
(912) 729-5236
Charles Smith


1942 - 2020
Charles Smith Obituary
Charles E. Smith

Charles E. "Charlie" Smith, 77, of Brunswick, passed away in the late evening hours of Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

Mr. Smith was born Aug. 24, 1942, in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Otis and Evelyn Smith.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Faye Smith of Brunswick; his son Charlie (Angela) Smith of Greer S.C.; his daughter, Pamela (Smith) Crosby of St. Simons Island, Ga.; and his grandchildren, Sarah Crosby, Drake Smith and Brooke Crosby.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Please visit www.coastalcamdenfuneralhome.com to see an extended obituary and leave memories of Charlie Smith to share with family and friends.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 4, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 4, 2020
