C. Tait Ratcliffe



Former Brunswick, Ga., resident Dr. Charles Tait Ratcliffe, 79, died peacefully in his sleep in Tokyo, Japan on July 9, 2019.



Dr. Ratcliffe was born on June 23 in Brunswick, Ga., to Margaret and Edgar Ratcliffe. He was a graduate of Glynn Academy, Harvard University (A.B. with honors in Philosophy), and the University of California at Berkeley (M.A. and Ph.D. in Economics). Having first visited Japan in 1959 as a member of the Harvard Glee Club, he was later awarded a Fulbright Scholarship and studied at the East-West Center (Hawaii) and Keio University (Japan), becoming fluent in Japanese. Dr. Ratcliffe taught at the Department of Economics at Stanford University before moving to Tokyo, where he lived for more than 50 years.



Dr. Ratcliffe began his business career at The Boston Consulting Group in Tokyo. He thereafter became the pioneer of modern investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR) in Tokyo, having in 1974 founded IBI, Inc., where he served as President and spearheaded the development of a full suite of IR disclosure, complex situations communications, PR and strategic consultancy. IBI grew to over 125 professionals in Japan and the U.S., providing counsel to numerous Japanese and non-Japanese corporations and other organizations. In 2003, IBI was acquired by WPP plc and operated as part of Ogilvy PR Japan, where Ratcliffe became Senior IR Counselor. In 2012, the management of the IR team at Ogilvy PR Japan conducted an LBO to establish independently-owned Investor impact, Inc. where Dr. Ratcliffe was a board member and principal shareholder.



Dr. Ratcliffe's long-standing professional memberships and advisory positions span the Japan Investor Relations Association, Senior Roundtable of the National Investor Relations Institute, Japanese Economic Association, Tokyo Club, Tokyo American Club, and Yomiuri International Economic Society, where he was a Councilor. A frequent contributor of articles and commentaries to major publications, he was also the author of a number of books relating to Japanese business, including Japan in 1980 (London: Financial Times); Joho Yushutsu (Exporting Information) (Tokyo: lnterpublishing); and Zaitech (Financial Technology) (Tokyo Kinyu Zaisei Center).



He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his brother, Hugh Edgar Ratcliffe, Jr. (Mary Bryan) and his niece, Jennings Bryan Fields, both of St. Simons Island, Ga. Additional survivors include cousins Spencer Tait (Bonnie), Tom Ratcliffe (Linda), and David Ratcliffe.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 13, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 13, 2019