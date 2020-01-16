|
|
Charles Alexander
Charles Thomas Alexander passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home at Goodwin House in Alexandria, Va., at the age of 91, from complications of a stroke.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Elizabeth Brown Alexander; two daughters, Elizabeth "Liza" Alexander Marshall of Arlington, Va., and Lucy Alexander Murphy of Potomac, Md.; two grandchildren, Charles and Emma Marshall; and sons-in-law, John Marshall and Braden Murphy.
Married in Brunswick in 1951, Charlie and Betty Alexander owned a house on Sea Island and visited regularly, enjoying time with Bruce family relatives in the area.
He will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Christ Church Frederica Cemetery, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.
Charlie received his BA from Duke University in 1950. After two years of military service during the Korean War, he spent two years studying at Boston University School of Theology, then obtained an MS from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. He began his journalism career with the Washington Star from 1956 to 1961 and went on to serve as managing editor of the Wilmington (Del.) Morning News and Evening Journal, and later editor and publisher of the Dayton (Ohio) Journal Herald. He spent his final professional years as professor of journalism and director of the Medill News Service for Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism in Washington, DC.
He had a lifelong love of sports, music, theater, travel and the church, serving as elder in several Presbyterian churches.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, 3115 P St., NW, Washington, DC 20007.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 16, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 16, 2020