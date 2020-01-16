Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Burial
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:30 PM
Christ Church Frederica Cemetery
6329 Frederica Road
St. Simons Island, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Thomas Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Thomas Alexander Obituary
Charles Alexander

Charles Thomas Alexander passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home at Goodwin House in Alexandria, Va., at the age of 91, from complications of a stroke.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Elizabeth Brown Alexander; two daughters, Elizabeth "Liza" Alexander Marshall of Arlington, Va., and Lucy Alexander Murphy of Potomac, Md.; two grandchildren, Charles and Emma Marshall; and sons-in-law, John Marshall and Braden Murphy.

Married in Brunswick in 1951, Charlie and Betty Alexander owned a house on Sea Island and visited regularly, enjoying time with Bruce family relatives in the area.

He will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Christ Church Frederica Cemetery, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.

Charlie received his BA from Duke University in 1950. After two years of military service during the Korean War, he spent two years studying at Boston University School of Theology, then obtained an MS from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. He began his journalism career with the Washington Star from 1956 to 1961 and went on to serve as managing editor of the Wilmington (Del.) Morning News and Evening Journal, and later editor and publisher of the Dayton (Ohio) Journal Herald. He spent his final professional years as professor of journalism and director of the Medill News Service for Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism in Washington, DC.

He had a lifelong love of sports, music, theater, travel and the church, serving as elder in several Presbyterian churches.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, 3115 P St., NW, Washington, DC 20007.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 17, 2020

logo

Published in The Brunswick News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -