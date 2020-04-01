|
Charles Jones Sr.
The Rev. Charles Wesley Jones Sr. 76, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into heaven's gates on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The Rev. Jones was born June 17, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of the late Julius Arron Jones and the late Dovie Hester Jones. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Jones.
He served his country with honors in the U.S. Army. He graduated with honors from Brewton-Parker College, and then obtained his master's degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. The Rev. Jones retired from Brunswick Pulp and Paper. He was also a minister for 39 years, and a current member of Arco Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was also devoted to his Lord and Savior. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 54 years, Mary Sheward Jones of Brunswick, Ga.; three sons, Ladell Jones, Charlie Jones and Chris Jones (Kelli), all of Brunswick, Ga.; five grandchildren, Wesley Jones (Alexis), Katelyn Jones, William Jones, Cortney Jones and Wyatt; four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Jones, Lakyn Jones, Bristol Jones and Izzabella Jones, all of Brunswick, Ga.; one brother, Danny Morris Jones (Norma Jean) of Brunswick, Ga.; one brother-in-law, Ray Angle (Angie); and one sister-in-law, Marie Strickland. Several loving nieces and nephews also survive.
A private family graveside service will be held at Blount's Crossing Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Smith officiating.
Memorials may be made in his honor to Arco Baptist Church, 3629 Treville Ave., Brunswick, GA 31520.
Memorials may be made in his honor to Arco Baptist Church, 3629 Treville Ave., Brunswick, GA 31520.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 1, 2020
