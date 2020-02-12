|
Charles Jones
Charles William "Chuck" Jones, 56, of Brunswick, Ga., died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Born Oct. 4, 1963, to Bill and Evalyn Jones, he spent most of his life in Brunswick, where he was a member of Christian Renewal Church. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family, walking on the beach with his wife, Terri, playing a round of golf with his dad and brother and playing the drums.
Charles is preceded in death by his mother, Evalyn Jones.
He is survived by his wife Terri; two children, Landen Jones (Haila) and Summer Villela (Daniel); five grandchildren, Tait Jones, Lillie Jones, Chandler Villela, Dallas Villela and Harley Villela; his father, Bill Jones (Cynthia); one brother, Jon Jones (Deborah); and his nieces and nephews, Tori Perigo, Taylor Jones, Aaliyah Jones, Arifah Jones, Amayah Jones, Kiana Jones, Trey Reynolds and Amelia Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chuck's name to Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Christian Renewal Church, with a memorial service to begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Bill Ligon and the Rev. Mark Linton officiating.
Golden Isles Cremation Center is in charge of the cremation arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 12, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 12, 2020