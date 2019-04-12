|
Charlie Brown
Charlie Fred Brown, of Brunswick, died April 6, 2019, at Candler Hospital.The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
He is survived by his wife, Violet Brown; children, Angela Brown Clark, Tressa D. (Timothy Sr.) Champion, Natasha D. Brown and Charwel L. Brown; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Francis Gaiter and Cleveland Gaiter; and other relatives. He was a member of Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as chairman of deacons, and president of several other auxiliaries, a 1965 graduate of Risley High School, a U.S. Airforce veteran and retired from Hercules.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
