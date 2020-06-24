Charlie J. Lee
1946 - 2020
Charlie Lee

Pastor Charlie J. Lee, 73, of Brunswick, Ga., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Pastor Lee was born Nov. 5, 1946, in Bay Minette, Ala., to Pastor John Henry and Elizabeth Lee.

Pastor Lee leaves to cherish his memories his devoted, loving wife of over 40 years, Ruthie L. Lee; his brothers, children; grandchildren; and recently born great-granddaughter, along with a host of family and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Darien Funeral Home. The celebration of Pastor Lee's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the graveside at Belleville Cemetery, in Belleville, Ga., where Pastor Mark Baker will officiate.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is requesting that everyone follow social distancing and mask rules at both services. There will be no repast or guests received at the residence after the service Friday, due to the pandemic.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 24, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
JUN
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
graveside at Belleville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
