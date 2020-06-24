Charlie Lee



Pastor Charlie J. Lee, 73, of Brunswick, Ga., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020.



Pastor Lee was born Nov. 5, 1946, in Bay Minette, Ala., to Pastor John Henry and Elizabeth Lee.



Pastor Lee leaves to cherish his memories his devoted, loving wife of over 40 years, Ruthie L. Lee; his brothers, children; grandchildren; and recently born great-granddaughter, along with a host of family and friends.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Darien Funeral Home. The celebration of Pastor Lee's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the graveside at Belleville Cemetery, in Belleville, Ga., where Pastor Mark Baker will officiate.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is requesting that everyone follow social distancing and mask rules at both services. There will be no repast or guests received at the residence after the service Friday, due to the pandemic.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 24, 2020



