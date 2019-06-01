|
Charlotte Thomas
Charlotte Eugenia Thomas 77, passed away May 10, 2019 suddenly after a short illness. A Celebration of Life will be held for her on June 9th from 2-4 p.m. at Racine Fire Dept. hall in Racine,WV. She retired from Cannelton Industries after 23 yrs. or service. Charlotte loved spending time with her family and friends and always went out of her way to care for others.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 59 + years Forrest Thomas, son Jeffrey (Susan) Thomas, daughter Vickie Thomas and family, brother Richard (Diana) McCormick, grandchildren Kristan & Bobby, sister-in-laws Wilda Purdue and Polly McCormick, many cousins, nieces and nephews and will be sadly missed by all. She is preceded in death by her parents Tom and Rosalie McCormick and brother Kenneth McCormick.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 1, 2019
