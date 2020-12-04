Charlotte Youngblood
Charlotte K. Youngblood, 89, of Jekyll Island, Ga., passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, with her granddaughters by her side.
Charlotte was born on June 16, 1931, in Douglasville, Ga., to Clyde and Blanche King. She was the youngest of three daughters; her sisters were Carolyn and Bernadene. She attended Glynn Academy High School and graduated with the Class of 1948. She later attended Georgia Women's College in Milledgeville, Ga.
Charlotte married James Otis Youngblood on April 7, 1951, in Brunswick, Ga. The couple bought a home on Jekyll Island in1968, and became permanent residents of the Island in 1972. Charlotte had four sons and loved them fiercely. During her time on Jekyll Island, Charlotte was very active with the Jekyll Island United Methodist Church and chorus. She was an avid bridge player and a member of the garden club. One of her favorite pastimes was bird watching from the windows of her home and teaching her grandchildren to play different card games. Charlotte also loved to cook and bake for her family and sometimes joked that her food didn't look pretty but it sure did taste good.
Charlotte is often referred to as the sweetest and most kind person anyone has ever known. She was generous, compassionate, kindhearted and gracious. Charlotte was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma and the sweetest "GG."
She is survived by her son, David; and daughter-in-law, Fanny Youngblood; and her grandchildren, Noemi, Vivienne, Dylan and Nicholas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her children, Ken, Don, and Jimmy; as well as her sisters, Carolyn Smith and Dene Findley.
Charlotte's memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Jekyll Island United Methodist Church. A reception is to follow at her residence. Charlotte will be interred at Arlington Memorial Cemetery with her husband in Arlington, Va., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the Jekyll Island United Methodist Church. The family would also like to send a special thank you to the staff of the CCU at Southeast Georgia Health System.
"Life may not have always been pretty, but it sure was good."
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 4, 2020