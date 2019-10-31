Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingdom Church of Christ Holiness Unto The Lord
403 7th Street
Darien , GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Crooks-Woodard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Elaine Crooks-Woodard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Elaine Crooks-Woodard Obituary
Cheryl Crooks-Woodard

Cheryl Elaine Crooks-Woodard died October 28,2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Kingdom Church of Christ Holiness Unto The Lord 403 7th Street in Darien with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, the body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to services, visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

She is survived by her children Kiyon Kennedy, Donate Rhodes, Lamar Rhodes, Kim Rhodes, and Destini Rhodes, her mother Katie Crooks, siblings Patrice Bradley, Carol McCaster, Marvin Crooks and Michael Crooks two grandchildren and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 31, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -