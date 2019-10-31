|
|
Cheryl Crooks-Woodard
Cheryl Elaine Crooks-Woodard died October 28,2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Kingdom Church of Christ Holiness Unto The Lord 403 7th Street in Darien with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, the body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to services, visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her children Kiyon Kennedy, Donate Rhodes, Lamar Rhodes, Kim Rhodes, and Destini Rhodes, her mother Katie Crooks, siblings Patrice Bradley, Carol McCaster, Marvin Crooks and Michael Crooks two grandchildren and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 31, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 31, 2019