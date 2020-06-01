Chesley Lee Bruce
Chesley Lee Bruce, age 91, of Brunswick passed away May 25. Lee, a native of Eatonton, was born July 23, 1928, and was a resident of Brunswick for the past 64 years. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War (1948-1954).
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Louise W. Welch, parents William H. Bruce and Essie B. Bruce, granddaughter Jennifer L. Miller and grandson Nathan L. Morris.
He is survived by his daughter Deborah Queer (Richard) and son Mark Bruce (Ashella); grandchildren Ashley Wiggins (Tyler), Megan Strickland (Brian); great-grandchildren Caleb Miller, Emma Szakal, Anna Kate and Parker Wiggins, Greyson and Weston Strickland and God-daughters Barbaree Stone and Leighan Jordan.
Mr. Bruce was a manager of Colonial Stores, which became Big Star Foods, and retired after 48 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Brunswick. He was also a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church, a Sunday school teacher and Royal Ambassadors Director. He loved to garden and spend time with his family.
A visitation for Lee will be held Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following in the chapel, at 3321 Glynn Avenue, Brunswick. A burial will occur at Chapel Park Cemetery, 1180 Cate Rd, Brunswick. Honorary Pallbearers are Herbert Rogers and the Wisdom Seekers Sunday School class, Dr. Marcia Certain, Dr. William Laws, Dr. James Muse, Dr. Rudolf Nunnemann and Dr. Paul Sarmiento. Active pallbearers are Tommy Traylor, Dale Antonio, Iran Todman, Bill Holden, Michael Miller, Brian Strickland and Tyler Wiggins. Reverend Jim Crandall and Jim Jordan will be officiating.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Bruce family. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the charity of one's choice.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 1, 2020
Chesley Lee Bruce, age 91, of Brunswick passed away May 25. Lee, a native of Eatonton, was born July 23, 1928, and was a resident of Brunswick for the past 64 years. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War (1948-1954).
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Louise W. Welch, parents William H. Bruce and Essie B. Bruce, granddaughter Jennifer L. Miller and grandson Nathan L. Morris.
He is survived by his daughter Deborah Queer (Richard) and son Mark Bruce (Ashella); grandchildren Ashley Wiggins (Tyler), Megan Strickland (Brian); great-grandchildren Caleb Miller, Emma Szakal, Anna Kate and Parker Wiggins, Greyson and Weston Strickland and God-daughters Barbaree Stone and Leighan Jordan.
Mr. Bruce was a manager of Colonial Stores, which became Big Star Foods, and retired after 48 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Brunswick. He was also a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church, a Sunday school teacher and Royal Ambassadors Director. He loved to garden and spend time with his family.
A visitation for Lee will be held Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following in the chapel, at 3321 Glynn Avenue, Brunswick. A burial will occur at Chapel Park Cemetery, 1180 Cate Rd, Brunswick. Honorary Pallbearers are Herbert Rogers and the Wisdom Seekers Sunday School class, Dr. Marcia Certain, Dr. William Laws, Dr. James Muse, Dr. Rudolf Nunnemann and Dr. Paul Sarmiento. Active pallbearers are Tommy Traylor, Dale Antonio, Iran Todman, Bill Holden, Michael Miller, Brian Strickland and Tyler Wiggins. Reverend Jim Crandall and Jim Jordan will be officiating.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Bruce family. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the charity of one's choice.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 1, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 1, 2020.